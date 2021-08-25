Green spaces come to Hudson Square as part of neighborhood transformation

LOWER MANHATTAN — Hudson Square has been known as the printing district, but it’s evolved into a creative hub breathing new life into the city’s tapestry.

The Hudson Square Business Improvement District teamed up with the city to transform the neighborhood from vehicular to pedestrian traffic. The $27 million project that began in 2009 covers from Clarkson Street south to Canal Street and from West Street east to 6th Avenue.

The transformation has been viral to improving the city’s quality of life, according to Jacob McNally, the director of planning at the Hudson Square BID.

In 2019, 10 art installations were launched as part of the Hudson Square canvas initiative. Each serves an extension of the streetscape plan for the neighborhood.

With COVID still a concern, the Hudson Square BID has installed benches and outdoor seating. It’s created parks and other green spaces throughout the neighborhood: encouraging social distancing while creating the perfect landscape for everyone to enjoy.