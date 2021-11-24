Grandmas feed hundreds in Harlem for 50th annual Thanksgiving tradition

HARLEM, Manhattan — They’ve been feeding hundreds for decades and two beloved grandmothers and community leaders kept the Thanksgiving tradition going on Wednesday.

Minister Francine Davis and Reverend Geraldine Harris of the Greater File Chapel Baptist Church helmed the massive effort, feeding seniors and families in need.

Their mission is to cook and deliver hundreds of hot thanksgiving meals to seniors in their neighborhood.

“I remember I was hungry, someone had to give me food. Scripture says what you make happen for others will happen for you,“ said Reverend Harris.

Davis said her deep faith and love for her community drive her to help.

“The pandemic has done so much emotionally, financially and spiritually. We don’t always know what hunger looks like. We will step in whatever it looks like,” said Davis.

Their team delivered over 200 hot meals to three buildings on Amsterdam Avenue on Wednesday. The food is chef prepared by Red Rabbit, the largest Black owned school food management company in the country. City College of New York is providing a thousand pounds of food just this week, already distributing about 5,000 pounds this year.

Davis and Harris say this is just the beginning. On Thanksgiving, they open their church doors and feed hundreds more inside. And all year, every Thursday, they have a soup kitchen for families with a focus on feeding young mothers and their children.

if you want to give to the church

https://giv.li/vjptur

CCNY

https://CCNY.cuny.edu/giving