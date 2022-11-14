FILE – Commuters pass through Grand Central Terminal on March 10, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Grand Central Holiday Fair returned Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing some festive flair to the Midtown transit hub.

The fair, centered in Grand Central’s Vanderbilt Hall, features gifts for sale from dozens of local vendors and small businesses. Items include clothing, accessories, artwork, jewelry, and self-care products.

In a news release detailing the fair’s return, the MTA hailed the event as another sign of post-pandemic recovery, alongside increased ridership through Grand Central.

With the exception of Thanksgiving, the fair will be open daily through Christmas Eve. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For last-minute shoppers, the fair will be open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.