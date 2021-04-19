Governors Island’s newest employees: Family of 5 sheep to eat island’s invasive plants

Manhattan
Posted: / Updated:
Governors island sheep employees

Governors Island has added a family of sheep to its employee list for the summer (John DeSio -Risa Heller Comms)

GOVERNORS ISLAND, N.Y. — Governors Island has hired five new, fluffy employees to help control the plants on the island.

The Trust for Governors Island introduced a family of five sheep — Flour, Sam, Evening, Chad and Philip Aries — as its newest employees. 

The five sheep from Albany are expected to spend four to five months on Governors Island and help control the invasive plant species in Hammock Grove by eating them up.

“The sheep are very happy to be joining us on Governors Island for the summer, and we are thrilled to have them here,” said Clare Newman, President & CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. 

“This innovative, environmentally friendly landscaping program will protect our Island’s plant life from invasive species while allowing our horticulture team to spend their time on more productive pursuits than weeding Hammock Grove. Our new sheep employees have arrived at the perfect time, and we welcome their contributions to help protect the natural landscapes of Governors Island.”

The temporary “employment” comes as part of the island’s innovative landscaping program.

Sheep typically enjoy herbaceous plants, including phragmites, mugwort and other invasive species. As the sheep eat these plants, the plants will be broken down and weakened, unable to flower and spread. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Harlem shootout: 1 in custody after gunmen, police exchange fire

Restaurant owners helping community during pandemic

Man with assault rifle at Times Square subway station charged: NYPD

Man in police custody for having rifle in Times Square

Harlem moms fight to fix broken doors

New Yorkers protest in wake of former officer being charged with manslaughter in Daunte Wright killing

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter