Governors Island has added a family of sheep to its employee list for the summer (John DeSio -Risa Heller Comms)

GOVERNORS ISLAND, N.Y. — Governors Island has hired five new, fluffy employees to help control the plants on the island.

The Trust for Governors Island introduced a family of five sheep — Flour, Sam, Evening, Chad and Philip Aries — as its newest employees.

The five sheep from Albany are expected to spend four to five months on Governors Island and help control the invasive plant species in Hammock Grove by eating them up.

“The sheep are very happy to be joining us on Governors Island for the summer, and we are thrilled to have them here,” said Clare Newman, President & CEO of the Trust for Governors Island.

“This innovative, environmentally friendly landscaping program will protect our Island’s plant life from invasive species while allowing our horticulture team to spend their time on more productive pursuits than weeding Hammock Grove. Our new sheep employees have arrived at the perfect time, and we welcome their contributions to help protect the natural landscapes of Governors Island.”

The temporary “employment” comes as part of the island’s innovative landscaping program.

Sheep typically enjoy herbaceous plants, including phragmites, mugwort and other invasive species. As the sheep eat these plants, the plants will be broken down and weakened, unable to flower and spread.