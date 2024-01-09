MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to extend the Second Avenue Subway to add additional stops west along 125th Street through Harlem.

The proposed extension would add three new stops along 125th Street at Lenox Avenue, St. Nicholas Avenue, and Broadway. It would also create connections with seven existing subway lines.

The extension would follow the second phase of the Second Avenue Subway project, which is extending the Q line to East Harlem.

Hochul said the MTA will evaluate and plan the proposed extension. The governor made the announcement as part of her State of the State address Tuesday.

