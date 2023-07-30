MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of good Samaritans helped apprehend a man who attacked a woman in New York City early Sunday, police said.

The 56-year-old woman was walking with her husband near Broadway and West 69th Sreet when the suspect punched her in the face just after midnight, according to the NYPD. The victim’s husband began chasing the assailant while yelling for help, police said.

A group of men saw the chase and stopped the suspect, police said. One of the good Samaritans then allegedly stabbed the suspect during the incident, police said.

The suspect who punched the woman was the only one taken into custody, police said. He was treated at the hospital for his injuries. Chargers were pending.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

