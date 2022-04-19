MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman who was slashed on a Manhattan subway platform Monday night was attacked while trying to assist another woman, police said Tuesday.

At about 6 p.m. at the 34th Street-Herald Square station, a man approached a 33-year-old woman and slapped her phone out of her hand. He then picked up the phone and attempted to run away, police said.

That’s when a 27-year-old woman tried to step in. Police said she tried to assist the first woman by attempting to stop the thief from fleeing. That’s when he slashed her with an unknown weapon, causing a puncture wound.

The suspect wanted in a subway slashing that took place at 34th Street-Herald Square. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect successfully ran out of the station after the attack.

EMS transported the 27-year-old woman to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. The first woman didn’t report any injuries.