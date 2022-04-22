MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man didn’t hesitate to jump into the water when he witnessed a rowboat capsize in Central Park Friday afternoon, a witness said.

A boat tipped over in the water just before 1:30 p.m. at Bow Bridge in Central Park. The boat was carrying a man, a woman and a child who all fell into the water and were trapped underneath the boat, a witness told PIX11 News.

The man helped them out of the water, according to the witness, who described him as a “real hero.”

The group was taken away by ambulance in good condition, according to the witness.