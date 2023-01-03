Police are searching for a suspect who tried to rape a woman on an NYC subway train on Jan.1, 2023. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The suspect followed the woman onto the southbound No. 2 train at the 125th Street subway station at around 10 p.m. The man then exposed himself and tried to undress the victim as the train was approaching the 72nd Street station, police said.

A good Samaritan then intervened and helped the woman safely flee to another train car, according to the NYPD. Police said the suspect remained on the train and got off at the 42nd Street station and fled in an unknown direction. The victim went to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen wearing dark clothing and red sneakers and carrying a McDonald’s bag and beverage. No other description was provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).