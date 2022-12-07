MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Thank you for being a friend with patience; Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant, opened in Manhattan Wednesday after a delay.

It had been set to open in mid-November. The restaurant was also originally set to open at Skorpios NYC on East 54th Street, but is now at 19 Fulton Street in Seaport.

Golden Girls Kitchen is open Wednesday-Sunday. There will also be a drag brunch each Sunday in January through March. Tickets are available starting at $40.

Tickets include a 90-minute reservation. Visitors also get their choice of a Golden Main and a slice of cheesecake. The menu will have a number of dessert choices. There will also be cocktails and mocktails inspired by the show.

It’s not just about the food. People can take pictures in Blanche’s Boudoir, or snap pics of themselves using the girls’ yellow kitchen phone. Check out pictures here.

This won’t be the first “Golden Girls” restaurant experience in New York. Michael J. LaRue, longtime friend of the late “Golden Girls” star Rue McClanahan, previously opened a cafe in her honor. It closed back in November of 2017.

