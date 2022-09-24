MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Global Citizen Festival will be held Saturday afternoon in Central Park, marking its 10th year of advocating for the end of extreme poverty.

Concertgoers had to earn complimentary tickets, making the event that much more meaningful. Tickets are awarded through points, which could be earned through signing petitions and calling political representatives, among other ways.

Since 2012, thousands of young people have also taken action against climate change by urging corporations to make impactful changes. All of this action has led to over $41 billion being spent to improve the lives of over 1 billion people globally.

The big show at the Great Lawn includes acts like Metallica, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey and Mickey Guyton. A simultaneous concert will be happening in Ghana, as well.

Hugh Evans, the CEO of Global Citizen, said the youth are getting involved in big ways — up nearly 70% from last year in terms of engagement and action.

“All of our data that we’re seeing from young ‘global citizens’ around the world is climate crisis and fighting for gender equity are the two SDGs (sustainable development goals) that get them out of bed,” Evans said.

The gates open at 2 p.m. and the six-hour show starts at 4 p.m. While general admission tickets are supposed to be earned by taking action, there are some on the secondary market going for over $100 per ticket.