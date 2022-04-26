FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A girl was stabbed and a woman was pepper-sprayed during a group attack in Manhattan on Saturday, police said.

The two victims were involved in a dispute with a group of four women in the vicinity of State and Bridge streets at around 9:40 p.m., according to authorities. One woman from the group attacked the 20-year-old victim with pepper spray, while another woman from the group took out a kitchen knife and stabbed the 14-year-old victim in her left thigh.

The suspects fled and went inside the Bowling Green subway station, according to officials. The 20-year-old woman was treated at the scene by EMS, while the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition.

Police asked help from the public to find the suspects in connection to the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).