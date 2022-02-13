Girl, mother attacked by dogs in Harlem building lobby: police sources

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl and her mother were attacked by dogs in the lobby of a Manhattan building on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.

An unknown individual walked into a Madison Avenue building near East 135th Street with two pit bulls around 12:30 p.m., sources said. One of the dogs attacked the girl. When the child’s mom grabbed the dog, the other pit bull attacked the mother.

The woman with the dogs grabbed them and fled into the elevator, sources said. No arrests have been made. Police have been reviewing video of the incident.

The girl suffered three puncture wounds to the right side of her face, sources said. She also suffered scratches on the left side of her face.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

