MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man slugged a child in the face in Central Park in an unprovoked attack on Monday, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The 9-year-old girl was in the park with her mom near the Fifth Avenue and 59th Street Central Park entrance, officials said. The pair are visiting New York City.

Police took a man into custody. The suspect’s names and the charges filed against him were not immediately available

