MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl is accused of attacking a woman on a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Wednesday.

The teen allegedly punched the 51-year-old victim and pulled her hair aboard a southbound F train at the West 4th Street subway station at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the NYPD. The victim’s head was bruised and swollen after the attack, police said.

Sue Young, a retired doctor, was riding the train with her husband and children when she got into a fight with three females. Cellphone video, recorded by a bystander and released by police, shows the incident escalated into a brawl.

“The girl in the white t-shirt. She started grabbing my hair. We were grabbing each other. I buried my face to block at my daughters, saw them pin me to the ground and that’s why I have all the bruises,” Young previously told PIX11 News.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of assault, police said.

Authorities previously said the incident was being investigated as a possible hate crime, but the teen has not been charged with a hate crime.

