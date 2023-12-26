CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Gingerbread Lane has a new address in New York City this year.

The famous merry metropolis created by the current world-record holder moved into Chelsea Market through Jan. 7, 2024.

Queens resident Jon Lovitch has built a business out of gingerbread from a home studio. He has displays in New York, Philadelphia, Houston and Kansas City.

For more than two decades, he had made thousands of structures by hand each year.

This year’s display has more than 800 houses. The record was set (for the fourth time) in 2017 at the Hall of Science in Corona, Queens. Essex Crossing hosted it last year.

“This place is jamming. People stop and ask for the gingerbread display. We make an impact designing something that’s listed among the top 10 things to do in the city during the holidays,” Lovitch said.

Decie and Skye, her daughter, took a walk around Chelsea Piers to see the sights and stay in the holiday spirit.

“Our tree will be up until mid-January. Goes back next weekend. We will hang out in the city, shop and get some sales,” Decie said.

The giant tree in Rockefeller Center gets a lot of attention.

Gingerbread Lane is the biggest little thing in town.

People can get their own taste of what it’s like to be a gingerbread architect. Classes have been available to build a take-home house.

Cara and her mother spent some quality time together.

“In art class, I make sculptures. I’m going to take it home and probably eat it,” Cara said.