Get ready to eat: NYC Restaurant Week begins

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Restaurant Week is here again and it’s yet another sign that New York City is coming back.

The incentive is also being used as a boost to help the industry recover from the pandemic.

Throughout the five boroughs, over 500 restaurants are participating in 75 neighborhoods and it might as well be called ‘Restaurant Month’ since these offers are expanding to five weeks.

Alyssa Schmid, senior director of communications at NYC & Company, says this summer you can actually sit down and enjoy your meal.

“It’s been 18 months since we’ve been able to invite New Yorkers and visitors to experience in-person dining at a value in New York City, so it’s a great time for them to take advantage of the dining capital of the world,” Schmid said.

The structure is a little different this year for restaurants to join, but it’s to their benefit and the customers’.

“We did waive the participation fees for all restaurants,” Schmid said. “Again, this is really about lifting and supporting the restaurants while also offering a value to the consumer.”

Different types of restaurants across the five boroughs are participating from quick service eateries to high-end dining.

Aylon Hadar, general manager at Industry Kitchen, says it’s their first time.

“We did not expect so many people to come in and just come for the Restaurant Week menu and we’re thrilled,” Hadar said.

There are different price points to chose from at any of the restaurants. For $21 per person, you’ll get an entrée and at least one side. At Industry Kitchen, that could mean their Greek salad and Margherita pizza.

“Oh! Margherita pizza is our number one seller,” Hadar said. “It’s not even a question.”

At $39 per person, you can also get an entrée and a side, but restaurants are encouraged to add dessert or wine, whatever helps them get to that price.

It’s evident that the customers, includingClare Cassara and her friends, are thoroughly enjoying it.

“We totally love the experience of Restaurant Week here,” Cassara said. “Lots of food that you can see we can’t even finish. Lots of vino!”

For those looking to splurge or maybe celebrate something, there’s also a $125 Signature Dining experience, which includes at least three courses. In some cases, there may be a bottle of wine or a chef’s table experience.

It’s recommended to go on the Restaurant Week website, filter by location or cuisine, and browse through the 500-plus restaurants. You can also book through there as well.