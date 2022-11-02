HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Get a taste of Harlem as Harlem Restaurant Week features around 40 local restaurants and bars.

You can enjoy Harlem’s delicacies by dining in, ordering take out and delivery from all over central, east and west Harlem from Nov. 1 until Nov. 15. There are three categories; the best bites package will cost you $10, the lunch package is $25 and you can grab dinner for $35.

“With this special edition of Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had!, we wanted to offer a curated guide for residents and visitors to discover the many new eateries that have opened in the last two years, as well as highlight the innovation of our long-standing eateries; and the emerging restaurant row developing on East Harlem’s Lexington Avenue,” said Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, executive director of Harlem Park to Park. “Despite the challenges faced by small businesses during the pandemic, with restaurants among the hardest hit, it is truly exciting to showcase how Harlem’s hospitality industry has not only endured but continues to thrive as one of NYC’s premiere dining destinations.”

The following restaurants will be participating according to their website:

RestaurantNeighborhood
67 Orange StreetCentral Harlem
Amuse BoucheEast Harlem
Angel of HarlemCentral Harlem
Archer & GoatCentral Harlem
Au Jus HarlemEast Harlem
B2 HarlemCentral Harlem
Bar GoyanaEast Harlem
Bean & BarleyCentral Harlem
Bird in HandWest Harlem
Bixi HarlemCentral Harlem
Carbon Juice LoungeEast Harlem
Changarrito Del BarrioEast Harlem
Chocolat HarlemCentral Harlem
Chu Ros ThaiEast Harlem
Dinosaur BBQWest Harlem
East Harlem Bottling Co.East Harlem
Effy’s CafeEast Harlem
GAUDIrEast Harlem
Harlem Baking CompanyEast Harlem
Harlem CafeCentral Harlem
Harlem HookahCentral Harlem
Harlem HopsHarlem Hops
Harlem ShakeCentral Harlem
Janie’s Life Changing Baked GoodsEast Harlem
Lexington Pizza ParlorEast Harlem
Lizzy’s Treats NYCEast Harlem
Lolo’s Seafood ShackCentral Harlem
Musette Wine BarCentral Harlem
NBHD BruleeCentral Harlem
PerchEast Harlem
Ponty Bistro HarlemCentral Harlem
Red Rooster HarlemCentral Harlem
Renaissance HarlemCentral Harlem
Sexy TacoCentral Harlem
Sofrito on the HudsonWest Harlem
Sugar MonkCentral Harlem
Sylvia’s RestaurantCentral Harlem
The Little Hot Dog WagonCentral Harlem
The PorchWest Harlem
The Row HarlemCentral Harlem
Uptown VegEast Harlem