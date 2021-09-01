Police on the scene after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in a double shooting in East Harlem, the NYPD says. (PIX11 News)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A known gang member already locked up on drug and weapons charges has been hit with a murder charge for a May double shooting that left a teenage boy dead, the NYPD said.

Police said Shane Lloyd, 33, was hit with charges on Tuesday including murder and criminal possession of a weapon, in connection with the deadly gunfire three months ago.

Authorities said Lloyd, a member of the Swan Gang, was released on parole back in August 2019 and has had multiple run ins with the law in the two years since.

According to the NYPD, Lloyd was actually already in police custody when hit with these new charges Tuesday. They said he was arrested on July 22 on unrelated drug and weapon possession charges.

Prior to his recent arrests, Lloyd was arrested back in September 2020 for criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and before that in August 2019 for criminal possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

According to police, late on the night of May 31, the 15-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were standing near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street in East Harlem when a gunman opened fire.

Cops arrived to find the teen, later identified as Amir James, with gunshot wounds to the torso, while the man had been shot in the knee, officials said.

EMS transported both victims to an area hospital where Amir was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the NYPD.

Authorities at the time said the shooting was targeted, but did not say which victim was believed to be the intended target.

The teen’s grieving parents told the Daily News back in June the boy was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

