Funeral for slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera will be at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Archdiocese says

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The wake and funeral for NYPD officer Jason Rivera, the 22-year-old rookie cop who was killed Friday evening in Harlem, will be held later this week at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The Archdiocese of New York confirmed to PIX11 News the funeral venue, although the time of services will be announced by the NYPD. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, has reportedly prayed with both officers’ families.

Patrick Lynch, president of the PBA police union, implored the public to attend the funeral shortly after Rivera’s death to send a message that violence against NYPD officers is unacceptable. Five officers have been shot on the job since Jan. 1.

Rivera and his partner, 27-year-old officer Wilbert Mora, were shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her adult son, according to sources. Mora is facing more surgery to reduce swelling in his brain, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

A funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, one of the best-known churches in the world, is an impressive, solemn occasion. The last big NYPD funeral held at St. Patrick’s was five years ago, when Det. Steven McDonald died in January 2017. McDonald had lived as a quadriplegic for more than 30 years after a teen bike thief shot him in Central Park.