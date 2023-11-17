MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Flaco, the owl that has hooted his way into every New Yorker’s heart, is back at his favorite tree in Central Park.

“Flaco is back in his favorite oak tree on the west side of East Drive at 104th Street in Central Park,” according to David Barrett, who runs “Manhattan Bird Alert” on X (formally Twitter).

The rare Eurasian eagle-owl left Central Park over a week ago in search of a mate but was unsuccessful since Flaco is the only Eurasian eagle owl in the region.

In a Flaco update Tuesday night, the romantic bird was spotted on a Fifth Avenue building, most likely making his way back to Central Park.

Many people are expected to turn out and celebrate Flaco’s return to the park on Friday. Barrett explained that Flaco should be around until dark at 4:30 p.m.