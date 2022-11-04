WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A social media hashtag has turned into an exhibit at Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance and Led Black’s dream is to turn it into a show.

The hashtag is #TheGramUptown, and the curators want to move the pictures from the phone to the wall.

New York City has a lot of inspiring sights to see and capture with a click. Think about all the images on your phone. Some probably have been posted to social media.

Black has lived in Washington Heights his whole life and wants to highlight his community.

“The whole point of the exhibit is to transform social likes to local love,” Black said.

He approached the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance and put out a call for submissions earlier this year; anyone can enter.

More than a hundred images have gone from a phone to a photo on the wall at the gallery along Broadway at West 176th Street next to United Palace.

The show runs through January. The gallery is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays.