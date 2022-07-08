EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – More than 40 teens from across New York City are learning photography thanks to a free program this summer.

The program is called East Harlem Tutorial Program and the theme this summer is Bridge to Discovery. It gives young people in East Harlem a hands-on experience behind the camera, finding beauty and meaning in their everyday spaces.

Dozens of teens are getting access and training from professional photographers. The program is run by the East Harlem Scholars Academies for high school students. Many of the students live in public housing. They offer photography classes and also tutoring and other after-school programs.

The assignment for budding photographers this summer is to go out in a garden and capture images of their community. The course is four weeks long. When completed, students will have documented their summer and also have seen their community through a different perspective.

Bronx resident Michael Byrd, 16, said it has inspired him to go after his dreams of being an artist one day.

If you want more information about the free summer programs for kids, visit the East Harlem Tutorial Program website.