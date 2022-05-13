FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Looking for something fun, free and family-friendly to do in the city? Look no further than The Battery Conservancy, which officially announced its summer programming plans.

On both June 3 and June 4, The Battery will start off its 2022 summer series, called “Playscape Performs,” with a free dance performance. According to a press release, the performance is a collaboration between The Battery’s Warrie Price and David Parsons, a world-renowned choreographer and creative director.

Member of Parsons’ company — Parsons Dance — and fourth and fifth graders from Ballet Tech will join in the performance, which is inspired by The Battery’s Playscape playground. The performance, titled “About Sprouts,” will also feature 100 aerial puppets “soaring majestically among gardens, trees, clouds and water views of New York Harbor,” according to the release.

“For me, the daring innovations of Playscape ignited the joining of dance and childhood adventure,” Parsons said. “Parsons and Ballet Tech bring a new dimension to the endless possibilities emerging dancers will explore within play and nature: so rare in urban life.”

Playscape Performs will put on shows at 2 and 3 p.m. on both June 3 and June 4. Additionally, puppet shows will take place each day at ShowBox. Playscape Performs will offer free shows and performances the first weekend of each month, July through September.