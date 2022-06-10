UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — You might not immediately connect The Notorious B.I.G. with orchestral music, but that’s exactly what is going down at Lincoln Center on Friday night.

The free concert, called “An Orchestral Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.,” will start at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets for the event are first-come-first-served.

“This Lincoln Center premiere, supported by The Estate of the Notorious B.I.G., will feature a concert symphony performance of his most well-known songs from the multi-platinum album Ready to Die and 11 x Platinum Life After Death, featuring special guest and an extensive live set from regular B.I.G. collaborators,” according to a press release.

After the concert, New Yorkers can strut their stuff — quietly — at a silent disco. Participants there can “dance to an expertly selected set of music gems and undeniable hits from Brooklyn legend Christopher Wallace,” according to a press release.