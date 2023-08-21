MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four people attacked and robbed a man in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, 27, was assaulted by three males near 61 Horatio St. in Lower Manhattan at around 3:20 a.m., according to the NYPD. The assailants repeatedly punched and kicked the man after taking his wallet, police said,

When the victim asked who he thought was a bystander for help, the fourth suspect stole his cellphone and fled in a black sedan with the three accomplices, police said.

The victim was not treated for his injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).