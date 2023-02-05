Four people were injured when a fire broke out in Inwood on Feb. 5, 2023. (Citizen App)

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four people were injured when a fire broke out in a Manhattan building early Sunday morning, officials said.

The blaze started in an apartment on the fifth floor of a six-story building at 165 Sherman Ave. in Inwood at around 1:35 a.m., according to the FDNY. The fire was under control about an hour later.

Three people were taken to the hospital in serious condition and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.