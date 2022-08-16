NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former lawyer is accused of raping a woman while she slept in a Manhattan hotel room nearly five years ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Adam Foss, 42, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges in New York State Supreme Court in connection to the October 2017 attack, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg.

Prosecutors said Foss met with a 25-year-old woman he had known for about a month at a Midtown hotel, where she repeatedly rejected his sexual advances. After the woman fell asleep, Foss allegedly raped her, officials said.

“I thank this brave survivor, who had the courage to come forward and share her story,” Bragg said.

Foss is a Los Angeles resident and former prosecutor and public speaker.