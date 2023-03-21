LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — As a Manhattan grand jury weighs whether or not to indict former President Donald Trump, Trump also faces several other investigations.

The former President of the United States could be charged with a felony for falsifying business records in Manhattan if prosecutors show hush money paid to an adult film actress was then covered up to benefit Trump’s campaign.

If a Manhattan grand jury votes to indict, attorney Bernarda Villalona explained, “the prosecutor takes that indictment, and it gives them the power to get an arrest warrant.”

Also, in New York, Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump, alleging he committed business fraud by over-valuing assets owned by the Trump Organization.

As James announced the lawsuit, she said, “claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal.”

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for President Trump, called the NY Attorney General’s lawsuit “the most ridiculous case I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, a special counsel for the Justice Department is reviewing the classified documents found at the former President’s Mar-A-Lago estate.

Trump’s legal team is also fighting in Georgia, where Fulton County prosecutors are investigating whether Trump broke the law as he challenged the state’s 2020 Presidential election results.