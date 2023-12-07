NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fresh off a feisty fourth Republican Presidential Primary debate, former President Donald Trump made his first public appearance in a Manhattan courtroom.

He was not on the stage Tuesday, but the former President and his potential baggage loomed large as he stayed away to avoid the fray.

“I’m sitting in a courthouse instead of being in Iowa where I should be even though I’m leading by 40 points,” Trump said.

On stage at the University of Alabama, his primary opponents most notably former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie were confronted with Mr. Trump’s legal troubles and record as President.

At one point Florida Governor Ron DeSatis did make his sharpest critiques yet of the former President questioning his age and accomplishments.

Christie quickly pounced when DeSantis refused to answer if Mr. Trump was fit to be President while facing a litany of criminal cases, including some pertaining to trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and mishandling classified information.

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy both worked to actively avoid the Trump talk and perhaps with good reason.

72% of Republican voters say “No” it does not matter if he’s criminally convicted. The former President has so far successfully made the case to his party without evidence the legal cases against him are some sort of conspiracy.

“This is a political witch-hunt and our country try should be ashamed by what is going on,” Trump said.

He will next appear at his civil fraud trial to be the final witness in his own defense on Monday.