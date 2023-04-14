MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A disco-inspired roller skating rink is back at Rockefeller Center for the second year in a row.

On Friday morning, Mayor Eric Adams was on hand to participate in the ribbon cutting for “Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace.”

The original “Flippers” opened in Los Angeles in 1979 but was reborn last year. It serves as both a groovy place to skate and a place to celebrate self-expression and creative movement.

A $30 ticket will allow you to skate for one hour. The rink will be open through October.