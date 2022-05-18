KIPS BAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — David Jevotovsky is preparing to graduate from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine after a unique journey.

“I never once doubted the fact that I would keep going,” Jevotovsky told PIX11 News.

In the fall of 2017, Jevotovsky was in his second year of medical school. After wrapping up a block of classes, he decided to go for a bike ride around Manhattan.

“I went to go get a bike and hopped on,” Jevotovsky recalled. “The next thing I remember was in the hospital.”

Jevotovsky was riding near 9th Avenue and West 21st Street without a helmet when he was hit by a car.

“I had a lot of bleeds in my head,” he said.

Jevotovsky was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, which is also where NYU Grossman Medical students are trained.

His father, Ira Jevotovsky, remembers “he was out cold, bandaged head to toe.”

“I wasn’t sure if they knew if he was going to live or not,” he added.

After a month in the hospital, Jevotovsky returned home and began working toward his goal of returning to medical school. A year later, he was back in classes.

“It took time, certainly that first test was not easy,” Jevotovsky told PIX11 News.

In the years since his bike accident, Jevotovsky ran the New York City marathon. In addition to finishing up medical school, he also earned his MBA.