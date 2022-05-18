HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for five suspects who all fired shots overnight Tuesday in front of an 151st Street address.

(Credit: NYPD)

The five suspects are seen on surveillance video running quickly around a corner before firing off multiple rounds about 2:48 a.m. The suspects then all retreat back around the corner.

Police said no injuries were reported. However, three unoccupied vehicles sustained damage: one had a bullet hole in it, and two more had glass broken.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not say who or what the suspects were firing toward.