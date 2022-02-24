LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – The city is making progress on its East Side Coastal Resiliency project, a project officials say will create a barrier to prevent coastal flooding in the future.

On Thursday, the first flood gate was installed along the East River. It’s the first of 18 and is part of $1.5 billion project, which is largest urban resiliency project happening right now in the United States, according to New York City Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Thomas Foley.

“New York City is always at the forefront and we’re delighted to be here today,” Foley said.

Arriving from Buffalo overnight, the one gate is 42 feet long, 10 feet high, and 32,000 pounds. Officials say it will prevent future storm surges and flooding on the Lower East Side.

“Our project, this 800 feet of [flood] wall so far, will protect over 100,000 residents for a 100-year storm,” Foley added.

The area saw 9.5 feet of flood waters during Superstorm Sandy and the entire barrier will total 2.4 miles.

Over the last few months, some residents have protested the project, saying it will do more harm to the environment than good after hundreds of trees were bulldozed for a new park. Foley disagrees.

“They were planted when the park was built by Robert Moses,” the commissioner said. “A lot of those were effected by Superstorm Sandy, were actually hollowed out and were actually dangerous in that area.”

The city will plant 2,000 new trees in East River Park plus 800 throughout the neighborhood. The park will also be elevated about eight feet with new amenities including athletic fields and an amphitheater.

The flood gates will swing open and close to allow public access to the water. This first phase will be done by 2024 and the entire project by 2026.