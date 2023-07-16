Edward Caban has been the Acting Police Commissioner since July 1. (NYC.gov)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban as the next NYPD commissioner after Keechant Sewell, who stepped down after 18 months in the position, sources told PIX11 News.

Caban would be the first Hispanic person to hold the position of police commissioner of the NYPD. Caban has been the acting police commissioner since July 1.

Caban started his NYPD career in 1991, patrolling in the South Bronx. In 2022, Cabana was the NYPD’s first deputy commissioner, according to NYC.gov.

Sewell announced her resignation in an email to department staff in June.