Nearly 140 firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire in Manhattan Tuesday.

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — Firefighters responded to a fire at East 37th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, FDNY officials said.

Officials said the call came in just before 3:40 p.m. Tuesday for a fire on the building’s top floor. More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire that reached three alarms.

No injuries were initially been reported, officials said.

Officials are expected to provide more information at an upcoming news conference.

This is a developing story.