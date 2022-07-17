HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A vehicle rested partially on top of another one in Manhattan on Sunday after a Hell’s Kitchen collision.

Firefighters responded to 11th Avenue and West 42nd street around 3:20 p.m. for reports of the collision, an FDNY official said. As they braced and stabilized the vehicles, one of the vehicles shifted and hit a firefighter.

The firefighter suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the FDNY. The exact extent of the firefighter’s injuries were not immediately clear.

“As a result of the accident, a Volvo and a BMW were on top of each other. As members from Rescue 1 tried to brace and stabilize the car on top and remove the occupants inside, the driver of one of the vehicles hit the gas and caused a car to fall and pin firefighter Ryan Warnock below,” Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. “Firefighter Warnock was unpinned and taken to Bellevue where he is in serious but stable condition, being treated for injuries to his leg. Every day, members of our great Department put their lives on the line to protect the residents of our great city. We are grateful for the quick response of our members, whose fast reactions helped remove firefighter Warnock quickly and ensured he got the medical attention he needed.”

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash. An FDNY spokesperson said no injuries to civilians were reported in the collision.