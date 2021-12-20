Fire breaks out in compactor room of Fox News building: FDNY

Fox News trash compactor fire

Firefighters respond to a fire in the trash compactor room of the News Corp. building in Midtown Manhattan, home to Fox news, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, late Sunday night, Dec. 19, 2021. (Citizen App)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Less than two weeks after a tall Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building in Midtown was set ablaze, a fire broke out in the building’s trash compactor room late Sunday night, officials said.

The FDNY said a call came in just after 9:30 p.m. for a fire in a compactor room in the basement of the Sixth Avenue building in Midtown Manhattan that’s home to Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

Authorities said 84 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.

One civilian suffered a minor injury but refused medical assistance, according to the FDNY. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the flames were placed under control about an hour later, just after 10:30 p.m.

The blaze came nearly two weeks after a man was accused of climbing a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of the office building and setting it on fire in early December.

Just a day or so later, the company erected a replacement tree in its place.

