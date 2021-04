A fire at an Upper East Side building on April 21, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A fire on the Upper East Side injured at least three people Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters were called to 1576 Second Ave., on the corner of East 82nd Street, around 8:35 a.m.

The fire quickly grew to two alarms.

At least three people were injured, fire officials said. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

