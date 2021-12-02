Fire breaks out on barge by Upper West Side pier: FDNY

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two people were hurt after a fire broke out on the barge of a Manhattan pier along the Hudson River early Thursday, according to the FDNY.

Authorities said a call came in around 2:25 a.m. for flames on a barge at the New York City Sanitation Pier 99, located near the intersection of 12th Avenue and West 59th Street.

Land and marine unites responded to battle the blaze, the FDNY said.

Fire officials said a civilian and one firefighter suffered minor injuries from the fire. It was not immediately clear if they were hospitalized.

The scene remained active, as of 4:30 a.m., the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire was not known.