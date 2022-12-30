TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve in Times Square is one of the biggest parties in the world, but it requires an equally massive effort to prepare.

Finishing touches are being put on the plan Friday before the area is locked down early Saturday for the festivities.

A final confetti test will be run Friday, making sure everything is in working order ahead of the big moment. As 2022 rolls into 2023, a blizzard of paper will blanket the Crossroads of the World, some of the strips containing personal messages and well wishes for the new year.

Friday morning will also feature a practice run for the Waterford crystal ball atop One Times Square, ensuring that its annual moment in the spotlight goes off without a hitch.

Finally, the NYPD is undertaking its final security preparations to protect the crowds gathered for hours to await the stroke of midnight.

The Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid the Times Square area and the bevy of street closures that come with the event. Roads will begin to close as early as 4 a.m.