MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is just days from closing.

Owner Caroline Hirsch announced earlier in December that the final show would be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport.

“We’ve had an incredible run these past 40 years, elevating comedy from the very beginning and we are so proud of the comedians that have graced our stages throughout the years with their considerable talents,” Hirsch wrote on the club’s Facebook page.

The lineup for the final week includes: Kerry Coddett on Monday, Dave Attell and Michael Che on Wednesday and Dave Attell on Thursday and again on Friday. Saturday will feature a New Year’s Eve Spectacular at 7:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m.