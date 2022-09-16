HELLS KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — FEMA is now assisting in New York City‘s effort to handle thousands of migrants arriving by bus from Texas.

It comes as the situation in the city’s shelter system has grown so dire — Mayor Eric Adams said his administration is reworking policies around New York City’s legal right to shelter.

Thursday, Adams toured a Navigation Center set up to help migrants arriving in the city get assistance.

However, the mayor insists he needs more federal help to handle the 11-thousand migrants and counting bused to the city— sent mainly by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott. More than 8000 remain sheltered by the city.

“We communicated with the White House two days ago to talk about things we need here, and we are going to continue to pursue additional funding,” Adams said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called what Republican Governors were doing “inhumane” and explained that regional FEMA administrators are offering support to local officials in New York and other places.

“Funding is also available through FEMA’s emergency food and shelter program to eligible local governments and not-for-profit organizations upon request,” she said. “We will continue to do what we can to support these cities as we rebuild our asylum system.”