WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for reputed gang members with alleged ties to drugs, guns, and shootings, some of them deadly, sources said.

The sweep was part of a federal investigation months in the making.

Among the locations hit was a barbershop on Broadway near West 152nd Street, where the raid broke up illegal gambling activity and caught some of the investigation’s targets off guard, sources said.

Approximately ten suspects were taken into custody, and are expected to appear in federal court in Lower Manhattan later Wednesday.