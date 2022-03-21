MANHATTAN (PIX11) — After a series of arrests and releases that ignited calls for change around New York’s bail laws, a Bronx man was ordered held on bail in a Manhattan case.

Frank A brokwa, 37, was previously arrested after he allegedly smeared feces on a woman in the Bronx. He was released without bail. He was then arrested on hate crime charges in Brooklyn and for supervised release during his arraignment.

Abrokwa was arraigned again, this time in Manhattan, on Monday morning on charges of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree. The Bronx man allegedly shattered a window at a storage facility and yelled at workers there on Friday.

“I want my refund. I’m leaving Monday that is why I broke the glass,” Abrokwa said, according to the criminal complaint. “If I don’t get my refund by Monday, I’m gonna come back here and catch a felony.”

Judge Michael Gaffey set bail at $5,000 cash. The judge also ordered an evaluation for Abrokwa.