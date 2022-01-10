Scooter driver critically injured in hit-and-run on FDR: police

Police on the scene after a man driving a motorized scooter was struck and critically injured by a motorist who fled the scene on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man riding a motorized scooter was struck and left for dead by a motorist on the FDR on Manhattan’s east side Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man was operating the scooter on the highway, near East 106th Street, around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a car.

The driver of the car did not stay at the scene after hitting the scooter, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition early Monday, police said.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

There were no descriptions provided of the suspect or the vehicle the NYPD were looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).