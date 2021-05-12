Police on the scene after a man, 29, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver along the FDR Drive on Manhattan’s East Side late Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (NYPD)

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — Police overnight arrested a driver they believe fled the scene after striking and killing a man walking near the FDR Drive on Manhattan’s East Side late Tuesday night.

Police responded around 10:15 p.m. to a call for a man struck by a vehicle by Waterside Plaza, just east of the Manhattan highway, in the Kips Bay area, officials said.

Responding officers found the victim, 29, lying in the roadway with head injuries, unconscious and unresponsive, authorities said.

EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dad, police said. The victim’s identity was pending proper family notification.

According to the NYPD, a preliminary investigation determined that the man was trying to cross a highway service road when he was struck by a Honda Accord that fled northbound onto the FDR.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to another call for a vehicle collision on the FDR, near East 53rd Street, officials said.

Officers arrived to find a man with minor injuries behind the wheel of a disabled Honda Accord, which they determined was the same car that struck the man earlier, according to police.

The driver, 23, was taken into police custody under suspicion of drunk driving and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The NYPD said their Collision Investigation Squad will continue the investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).