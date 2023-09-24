NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of FDNY members who have died from Sept. 11-related illnesses is now equal to the number of FDNY members who died on the day of the attacks, FDNY officials said.

FDNY EMT Hilda Vannata and retired FDNY firefighter Robert Fulco are the 342 and 343 deaths from 9/11-related illnesses, matching the total number of FDNY members that died on the day of the terrorist attacks, the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association announced.

Vannata, 67, passed away on Wednesday after battling 9/11-related pancreatic cancer, according to her obituary. She served at Batallion 14 – Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx for 26 years.

Fulco, 73, spent much of his career assigned to Engine 250 in Brooklyn, according to the New York Daily News.

The official announcement of the tragic milestone will be made on Monday at 11 a.m.

