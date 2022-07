WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A balcony on the 16th floor of a Manhattan high-rise caught fire Monday night, fire officials said. In total, 26 units and 84 firefighters responded to the blaze on St. Nicholas Avenue.

The fire was reported about 9:44 p.m. and was “mostly extinguished” as of 10:16 p.m., officials said. No injuries were reported.

There was no information on the cause of the fire.