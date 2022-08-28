FDNY truck at PJ Clarke’s in Midtown East on Aug. 28, 2022 (PIX11)

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (PIX11) — A fire broke out at PJ Clarke’s in Manhattan on Sunday night, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the restaurant at Third Avenue and East 55th Street just after 9 p.m. after reports of smoke from the restaurant and fire in a wall, an FDNY spokesperson said. The fire was under control by 9:40 p.m.

In all, 60 firefighters responded. No injuries were reported.

The PJ Clarke’s location closes at 11 p.m., according to the restaurant website.

The building was constructed back in 1868, according to PJ Clarke’s. It was concerted into a saloon in 1884. Bartender Patrick “Paddy” J. Clarke bought the location in 1912.